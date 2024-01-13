Meet Vratika Gupta, Fashion Designer Who Bought Rs 116 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai

Vratika Gupta recently acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai's 'Three Sixty West'.

Vratika Gupta, the person behind the upscale home decor brand Maison Sia, bought a fancy apartment in the 'Three Sixty West' tower of Mumbai for over Rs 116.42 crore. This luxurious residence, situated in a super-luxury tower in Lower Parel, offers a stunning view of the sea. Notably, this transaction stands out as the first single residential deal this year to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark, according to IndexTap.com, a real estate data analytics firm. Vratika Gupta's purchase marks a significant real estate investment, showcasing a growing trend of high-value transactions in the housing market.

With 12,138 square feet and eight parking spots, the Lower Parel apartment owned by Vratika Gupta offers substantial living space. Official records confirm its registration on January 7, 2024. Vratika Gupta commenced her fashion journey at Anjuman Fashions Ltd and holds degrees from the Pearl Academy of Fashion and NIFT. Between 2009 and 2011, she contributed as a designer for Anju Modi. Despite these details, Gupta has chosen not to provide any comments on the recent developments.

A graduate of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion, Vratika took the leap into entrepreneurship in 2017 and established Vratika & Nakul. She is married to Nakul Aggarwal. Handcrafted items with a blend of Western sensibilities and Indian heritage characterize the brand's designs. She established Maison Sia, a high-end home decor company, in 2022. Inspired by her passion for exploring new places and unconventional building designs, Maison Sia serves as a center for high-end, artistic goods.

Her apartment cost Rs 5.82 crore in stamp duty. In 2023, the twin-tower complex known as "Three Sixty West" made headlines when it recorded the largest real estate transaction in India. At that time, family members and friends of Radhakrishna Damani, the founder of D'Mart, paid Rs 1,238 crore for 28 units in Mumbai. The dates of the transactions were February 3, 2023.