Meet Ananda Krishnan, Malaysian Tycoon Whose Son Gave Up $5 Billion Empire To Become Monk

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan is one of Malaysia's most influential and wealthiest individuals. In the past few days, Mr Krishnan, also known as AK, has been in the limelight because of his son Ajahn Siripanyo, who gave up the world's riches and spoils to become a Buddhist monk. According to Forbes, the 86-year-old is Malaysia's third richest man, with a net worth of over $5 billion (approximately Rs 40,000 crore). His business empire spans multiple industries, from telecommunications to multimedia.

Who is Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan?

Ananda Krishnan is a Malaysian businessman and philanthropist. According to Forbes, his business empire spans across telecom, satellites, oil, gas and real estate industries. He also owns Aircel, the now-bankrupt phone company that once sponsored Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings.

Ananda Krishnan is a Harvard Business School graduate. Born into Malaysia's middle-class family, he is known for his philanthropic favour. In 1985 he helped the Luve Air rock concert project that raised some $240 million around the world for African famine relief. Since then, he has donated tens of millions to art, education, sports and humanitarian causes in Malaysia through his privately owned holding company, Usaha Tegas, and its three main listed subsidiaries: cell phone operator Maxis, satellite TV and entertainment company Astro All Asia Networks and Tanjong, which is active in gaming, power generation and property.

Despite his immense wealth and business success, Mr Krishnan has remained a relatively private figure. However, his philanthropic efforts are well-known. His journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of Malaysia's richest businessmen serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

About Ananda Krishnan's monk son

Ananda Krishnan has only one son, who denounced a fortune worth billions to become a monk in Thailand. Ajahn Siripanyo chose to detach himself from worldly possessions at the age of 18, a decision his father respects as he himself is a devout Buddhist.

Ajahn Siripanyo is also reportedly a blue-blooded noble. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is a descendant of the Thai royal family, according to the South China Morning Post report. Currently, he resides at the Dtao Dum Monastery located somewhere on the Thailand-Myanmar border as an abbot.