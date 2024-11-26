Meet Ajahn Siripanyo, The Monk Who Gave Up His Father's $5 Billion Empire

Robin Sharma, in his bestseller "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari", wrote about a successful lawyer, Julian Mantle, who sold his worldly possessions to embrace a spiritual journey. While Mantle's story was fictional, Thai-Malaysian monk Ven Ajahn Siripanyo denounced a fortune worth billions in real life for spiritual servitude.

The only son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo gave up the world of riches and spoils to become a Buddhist monk. Mr Krishnan, also known as AK, is Malaysia's third richest man and is worth more than US$5 billion (Rs 40,000 crore approx), according to a report by South China Morning Post.

His business empire spans across telecom, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate industries. The billionaire also owns Aircel, the phone company that once sponsored the renowned IPL team Chennai Super Kings, led by cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Despite being groomed from an early age to inherit Mr Krishnan's substantial fortune, Ajahn Siripanyo chose to detach himself from worldly possessions at the age of 18, a decision his father respects. Mr Krishnan is reportedly a devout Buddhist himself, who engages in several philanthropist and charitable endeavours.

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo's Spiritual Journey

On top of being a billionaire's son, Ajahn Siripanyo is also reportedly a blue-blooded noble. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is a descendant of the Thai royal family, according to the South China Morning Post report.

When Ajahn Siripanyo was 18 years old, he went to Thailand to pay homage to his Thai mother's family. During his trip, he reportedly ordained at a retreat temporarily for fun. However, what started as a temporary experience eventually evolved into a permanent commitment. Now, over twenty years down the line, the modern-day Siddhartha is reportedly a forest monk.

He resides at the Dtao Dum Monastery located somewhere on the Thailand-Myanmar border as an abbot.

Occasional Embrace Of Oppilance

Ajahn Siripanyo, along with his two sisters, grew up in London. He completed his studies in the UK and is known to speak at least eight languages including English. Quoting sources, the South China Morning Post reported that Ajahn Siripanyo's outlook in life as being open to different cultures, so it doesn't come as a surprise that embraced Buddhist teachings.

As per the report, though the monk lives on the generosity of others on a daily basis, he accepts his opulence where it is necessary. As one of the precepts of Buddhism is familial love, Ajahn Siripanyo makes time to see his father now and then and reports to his old lifestyle temporarily.