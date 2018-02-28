Mobile Operator Aircel Files For Bankruptcy

The move comes weeks after the January 19 meeting with lenders where the company's promoters were asked to invest at least a billion dollars to enable the company to meet its financial obligations.
The Malaysian owned Maxis company has a debt of over 16,000 crores taken from a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India.
The company shutting down is expected to impact tower firms, vendors, distributors and 500 employees associated with the operator.
"Post-detailed discussions with the financial lenders and shareholders, the company could not reach consensus with respect to restructuring of its debt and funding," Aircel said in a statement.
Aircel said it had decided to pursue a resolution under the country's Bankruptcy Code as the "appropriate recourse."
With inputs from Reuters