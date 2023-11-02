Matthew Perry Did Not Have Meth, Fentanyl In His System At Time Of Death: Report

Matthew Perry's death came one year after publication of his memoir.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry's death was not caused by meth or fentanyl overdose, according to The Evening Standard. Citing initial toxicology report, the outlet said that the 54-year-old did not have fentanyl or methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. However, it is yet to be determined if other prescription medication played a role in Me Perry's death, the outlet further said. This comes a day after Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said an autopsy on Mr Perry's body was complete, but his exact cause of death will be revealed by a detailed toxicology report, which can take weeks.

At the time of his death, Mr Perry was said to be "sober and active in AA program".

'Friends' creator Marta Kauffman also said that he seemed in good spirits during a recent phone call. Speaking on NBC's Today programme, she said that their last chat a fortnight ago had been "great".

"He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," she said.

The actor died at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned.

In 'Friends', Mr Perry played the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing who used sarcasm to get by in life, alongside Courtney Cox's Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Schwimmer's Ross Geller.

Mr Perry's death came one year after publication of his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addition to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Mr Perry had said he had been sober for about 18 months.