Massive 9.5 Feet Albino Boa Constrictor Weighing 23.8 Kg Captured In Florida Home

A couple found a gigantic white colour snake slithering in their backyard (Representational image)

When it comes to snakes, most people are either afraid or fascinated by reptiles. There are over 3,000 different species of snakes and they can survive in a wide range of habitats throughout the world. Recently, a couple found a gigantic white colour snake slithering in their backyard in Florida. The massive snake was initially thought to be a python, but when snake wranglers arrived at the scene, they were left shocked.

According to USA Today, husband and wife duo Rhett and Taylor Stanberry, who remove and relocate snakes in South Florida, received a call from a homeowner saying that they had seen a "huge python" in their backyard. But as it turned out, the snake was not a python as the homeowner had suggested. It was a 9-foot 5-inch long, 52.6 pound (23.8 Kg) albino boa constrictor.

One of the snake wranglers, Taylor Stanberry also shared a picture of the snake on Instagram with a detailed caption.

See the post here:

She wrote, ''Florida is just crazy @rhettstanberry and I got contacted on a local page because someone had a "giant albino python" in their yard earlier in the day. Honestly, we did not take it too seriously since people misidentify snakes all the time and since they hadn't seen it in a couple hours, we did not go look for it. Well, they contact us again the following day and sent a photo of a big white snake in their yard! We drove over with Tobie man since we had just been out kayaking in the morning and to our surprise - we saw this giant albino boa just basking in their yard lol. This big girl measured in at 9.5ft and weighed in at 52.6 lbs. Now that's pretty damn big (& obese!) for a boa!''

When the homeowners inquired how it may have entered the property, the wranglers said they think it may have been someone's exotic pet that was released into the wild.

The massive Albino boa was rescued and taken to a snake wranglers' facility where the gigantic snake will be put on a diet. The couple is also building a "large and well-constructed" cage for the snake to make sure it does not escape into the wild again.

Boa constrictors are large, non-venomous serpents found in tropical South America and parts of Central America that are often kept as pets in some households, according to Newsweek.

