Mark Zuckerberg Promoted To Blue Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Shares Pics With Coach

The 39-year-old billionaire posted about his achievement on social media

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach. The 39-year-old billionaire posted about his achievement on social media and also congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt.

Notably, there are five different belt colours in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, beginning with a white belt, then moving up to blue, purple, brown, and then the coveted black belt.

Taking to Instagram, the co-founder of Facebook and Meta wrote, ''Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team.''

See the post here:

Mr. Camarillo replied, “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!”

His post received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans and well-wishers who congratulated him for the achievement. One user wrote, ''Congratulations, this is truly well deserved..''

Another wrote,'' Button for Elon vs. Zuck fight.'' A third added, ''Wowww Amazing!!! Congratulations @zuck !!! Incredible!!!''

A few days back, he showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk.

It was Mr. Musk who first challenged Mr Zuckerberg to a "cage match". The Meta chief accepted the challenge by responding "Send Me Location". Despite the buzz, there is no confirmation that the fight will actually take place.

Earlier this year, the Facebook founder made headlines when he won two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school. It was reported last September that he had taken up mixed martial arts (MMA) training and his trainer has described him as a "silent killer" in the ring.