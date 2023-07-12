Mark Zuckerberg Looks Shredded, Posts Pic After Training Session With MMA Fighters

Mark Zuckerberg's photo has been liked by close to 2 million Instagram users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk. In a photo posted on social media, Mr Zuckerberg is seen posing alongside Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski. The 39-year-old billionaire looks fit and smiles with the stars who joined Mr Zuckerberg at his home in Lake Tahoe, California. Though both the billionaires have not confirmed if the fight is taking place, their accepting each other's challenge has created a buzz on social media.

The photo of Mr Zuckerberg was posted on Instagram by Mr Adesanya, who also tagged Mr Zuckerberg.

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!!" he said in the caption. The Facebook CEO responded by commenting: "It's an honor to train with you guys!"

In response, Mr Volkanvski called Mr Zuckerberg "a beast!" adding "Always great to catch up."

The photo has received close to 2 million and messages of fans complimenting Mr Zuckerberg have been flowing in.

"Respect Button Mark Zuckerberg," commented one user. "Elon going to Mars," said another.

The Twitter boss' supporters, however, said Mr Zuckerberg needs to train harder.

The current buzz has its genesis in the announcement made by Mr Zuckerberg in February about 'Threads' with "increased authenticity" and "security across services" - both digs at Twitter Blue.

There are several stimulations on Twitter in which AI-generated and morphed videos show both the tech titans fighting each other.

As far as training is concerned, Mr Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu. Fifty-one-year-old Mr Musk, meanwhile, is a self-proclaimed street fighter and a trainer.

It was Mr Musk who first challenged Mr Zuckerberg to a "cage match". The Meta chief accepted the challenge by responding "Send Me Location".

Despite the buzz, there is no confirmation that the fight will actually take place.