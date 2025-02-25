Manchester United To Only Offer Fruit To Staffers After Closing Canteen, Cancelling Free Lunch

Continuing his radical cost-cutting measures, Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has closed down the staff canteen at Old Trafford. The staffers will be offered fruit instead of the free lunches currently on offer, according to a report in The Guardian.

The staff canteen is expected to be closed by the end of the week. Currently, employees gain entry using a pass that allows free hot meals, tea and coffee with some drink that are charged for. A similar move is expected to be implemented at United's Carrington training base with only players receiving lunch for free. The non-playing staff will be offered soup and bread.

Sir Ratcliffe has been attempting to stem losses that have swelled over £300 million over the past three years. With more redundancies planned, United announced a transformation plan on Monday (Feb 24) with an aim to return to profitability.

“The transformation plan aims to return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019. This will create a more solid financial platform from which the club can invest in men's and women's football success and improved infrastructure.

Sir Ratcliffe's penny-pinching tactics

This is not the first instance when cost-cutting measures introduced by Mr Ratcliffe have impacted the employees. In December last year, Sir Ratcliffe slashed £40,000 in annual funding to the Association of Former Manchester United Players (AFMUP).

The charity used the donation money to host events where ex-players rubbed shoulders with others who signed professional forms with the club but never made a first-team appearance. United's chief executive Omar Berrada reportedly reached out to AFMUP trustee Jim Elms to inform him about the funding cut.

Previously, the new United board also cut back on perks for staff at the FA Cup final. Usually, the employees receive free travel, accommodation, food and a ticket to the Wembley showdown but last year, the employees had to fork out £20 for the coach trip to London where United emerged victorious against Manchester City.

United captain Bruno Fernandes was seemingly shocked by the move and confronted the club executives and offered to pay the costs out of his own pocket. However, his proposal was rejected.