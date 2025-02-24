Advertisement

Viral Pic Shows FBI Director Kash Patel Wearing Liverpool Tie. Internet Reacts

Kash Patel was clicked wearing the tie during one of his two confirmation hearings in front of the Senate.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Viral Pic Shows FBI Director Kash Patel Wearing Liverpool Tie. Internet Reacts
Kash Patel wearing a tie with the Liverbird on it.

Social media users have speculated that Kash Patel might be a Liverpool fan after the FBI's newly-appointed director was spotted wearing a tie with the Merseyside club's branding. Mr Patel's red and white coloured tie featured the Liverbird -- a mythical bird that serves as the iconic symbol of the city of Liverpool and features prominently on the club's jersey and other merchandise.

Mr Patel was clicked wearing the tie during one of his two confirmation hearings in front of the Senate. While Mr Patel's allegiances lie with the Republican Party which has conservative leanings, Liverpool has been a socialist, working-class club historically with the fan base spiritually aligned to the same ethos.

Bill Shankly, one of the greatest managers of all time is credited with instilling the fiery socialist spirit in the club which has been carried forward by his predecessors such as Bob Paisley and in recent times, Jurgen Klopp.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, a section of LFC fans said Mr Patel's political leanings did not align with the club while others expressed amusement that he was a Red.

"Director of the FBI is part of the MAGA admin. Disgusting he supports a club like Liverpool," said one user while another added: "Hope he knows what the club stands for."

A third commented: "Kash is the man. Well well-documented that he's a Red. I dare Mikel Arteta to try something funny."

Also Read | Company Threatens To Fire Employees If They Don't Get Married And Have Children

Who Is Kash Patel?

Born in New York in 1980 to Gujarati parents, Kash Patel grew up in East Africa. He graduated from the Garden City High School in Long Island.

According to his Department of Defense profile, Mr Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before returning to New York to earn his law degree and a certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom.

Mr Patel has also served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Liverpool, Kash Patel, Kash Patel FBI
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now