Manchester United End Charity Donation For Ex-Players In Latest Controversial Move

Continuing his radical cost-cutting measures, Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has slashed £40,000 in annual funding to the Association of Former Manchester United Players (AFMUP). The charity, which has been receiving a significant sum from the club since 1985 stated it had not received the last two quarterly payments of £10,000 -- sparking concerns among the trustees who see the move as a way to alienate the players who contributed to the club in the pre-Premier League era.

"We sent a letter to say we've not been paid. Nobody came out and told us so we had to send another letter. That's when we started hearing things that it was going to be the end of us," said AFMUP trustee Jim Elms.

United's chief executive Omar Berrada reportedly reached out to Mr Elms to inform him about the funding cut.

"Omar was non-committal. He's going to meet us again in January but he said he couldn't see it changing. He didn't seem to think that we were a necessity," added Mr Elms.

Notably, the charity used the donation money to host events where ex-players rubbed shoulders with others who signed professional forms with the club but never made a first-team appearance.

Sir Ratcliffe's penny-pinching tactics

This is not the first instance when cost-cutting measures introduced by Mr Ratcliffe have affected the employees. Earlier this month, a report in The Athletic claimed that the new United board cut back on perks for staff at the FA Cup final.

Usually, the employees receive free travel, accommodation, food and a ticket to the Wembley showdown but this year, the employees had to fork out £20 for the coach trip to London where United emerged victorious against Manchester City.

United captain Bruno Fernandes was seemingly shocked by the move and confronted the club executives and offered to pay the costs out of his own pocket. However, his proposal was rejected.

Previously, the plan to cut 250 jobs in the summer or the more recent move that bonuses to security staff had been cut, have faced heavy scrutiny from the club's fans who have accused Sir Ratcliffe of using penny-pinching tactics. Additionally, United's greatest-ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has also been asked to leave his ambassador role at the club.