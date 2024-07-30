Man Who Was Rejected For Dates Shows Off Impressive Transformation After Losing 116 Kg

The video of his impressive transformation garnered more than 1.8 million views on Instagram.

D'Angelo Savage's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation is inspiring people across social media platforms. Mr Savage, who claimed that he was turned down by women because of his size, has flaunted his transformation on Instagram. His bio on Instagram says that he's shed a whopping 255 lbs (116 kg), slimming down from a hefty 429 lbs to a trim 174 lbs.

His remarkable transformation has earned him 66,000 followers on Instagram, with fans stunned by his progress. "Wait for it," Ms Savage teases at the start of his viral reel, which starts with a bare-chested mirror selfie taken at his heaviest point.

"Sorry you're not my type," reads the text in the video. The next picture shows the early days of his weight loss journey, with the words: "Still not." As the transformation picks up pace, a third pic shows a fitter Ms Savage, but still paired with a dismissive "No." Then the video cuts to unrecognisable Mr Savage lifting weights in the gym.

See the viral video here:

A user commented, "You looked handsome before, but the glow-up is real! You look stunning and super healthy now! And you are an amazing testament to what the mind, body and spirit can do with hard work and belief! Much respect and admiration!"

Another user wrote, "So others' "not my type" comment helped you to heal from obesity. This is a paradigmatic strong man's example of turning something bad into something good."

"Genuinely think you look great both ways! All in the eyes... but that's me. Someone's body type isn't what I'm attracted to. Congratulations on achieving how you wanted to look though," the third user wrote.