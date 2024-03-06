Man Stung By Scorpion In Testicles While Sleeping At Las Vegas Hotel

The man then filed a medical incident report with the hotel,

A California man has filed a lawsuit against a luxury Las Vegas resort, alleging he was stung by a scorpion on his testicles while sleeping in his room.

"I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area," Michael Farchi told KLAS about the December 26 incident. "It felt like a sharp glass or a knife."

"I went to the restroom, and I saw a scorpion hanging on my underwear," the Agora Hills resident added.

Although Farchi says "I didn't even ask" how the arachnid got in the room, he adds, "Nobody told me about any option, it just was under my cover."

The man then filed a medical incident report with the hotel, writing, "I have been bitten by a scorpion at my groin/testicles," adding the injury sustained was "a lot of pain."

Mr Farchi elaborated on the scorpion sting and said he was stung "at least three or four times" in a separate interview with Los Angeles news station KABC on Monday.

"I woke up with sharp pain in my private area," he said. "Didn't know what it was. I reached my hand to see what was happening under the covers and got another sharp pain."

The media outlet reported that Mr Farchi and his family checked out from the hotel the next and the hotel paid for his room.

According to the Las Vegas news station, Farchi filed a medical incident report with the hotel, documenting his hospital diagnosis of a scorpion sting in the groin area.

According to Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings are painful but rarely life-threatening. However, younger children and older adults are most at risk of suffering complications from a scorpion sting.



