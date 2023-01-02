Man Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Parking Space In New York On First Day Of New Year

The reason for stabbing is not known yet. (Representational Image)

A man was stabbed to death in New York on the first day of 2023, after a fight over parking spot. The incident took place in Bronx and the victim was identified as Sergio Garcia, New York Post reported quoting the police. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue at 4am on Sunday (January 1), the police further said. Mr Garcia was rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

"They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking. This guy got killed over a parking spot," the Post quoted a law enforcement source as saying.

The woman, however, is in stable condition, according to the police. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the stabbing.

Though it happened four hours after the new year began, this wasn't the only stabbing that took place that day. At around 2.30am, a man was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan's Flatiron District at East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue, the police said.

The man's condition is said to be stable at the Bellevue Hospital.

The cops are looking for the suspect who they said was dressed in a yellow jacket and gray trousers, and ran off on foot.

No reason has been released so far for the stabbing.

The police regularly posts data on the crimes like these taking place in the five boroughs of New York. According to New York Police Department's (NYPD) website, there had been 418 murders in these boroughs as of Christmas Day in 2022, down from 481 over the same period in the previous year.

New York's overall crime index reported a 1.2 per cent drop in November 2022, compared to same month last year. The highest drop of 14.1 per cent was reported in rape, followed by six per cent in burglary.