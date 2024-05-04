Man Fired From Microsoft After 22 Years Becomes Goose Farmer. See Viral LinkedIn Profile

Mr Yuan worked at Microsoft for 22 years and four months.

An X user's post on a man's remarkable journey from a Microsoft employee to a goose farmer is going viral online. X user Smarika Malviya shared a screenshot of Feng Yuan's LinkedIn profile which highlights his transition from a 22-year tenure at Microsoft to pursuing his passion for farming. According to his profile, Mr Yuan hails from Washington, US, and has a diverse professional background. The first experience listed on his profile is as a professor at Nanjing University in China, where he worked for nearly 4 years. The second experience shows his profession as a "Senior software engineer" at Hewlett-Packard for almost 8 years.

Mr Yuan then joined Microsoft, where he worked for 22 years and four months. His present profession is listed as "Goose farmer", and he has been doing it for the past 11 months.

In a LinkedIn post about 10 months ago, Mr Yuan shared that he was fired from his position in the tech company due to "low performance". However, despite this setback, he expressed pride in his work at Microsoft and gratitude for the support he received. He said that his decision to transition to goose farming reflects a desire for a new chapter in life, where he can spend more time with his family and pursue his passion for farming.

The viral X post showcasing Mr Yuan's LinkedIn profile has garnered significant attention. It has accumulated more than 300,000 views and several reactions. In the comments section, users expressed support for Mr Yuan's decision, while others speculated the motivation behind his career shift.

"He has achieved what he wanted , now he is enjoying peace," wrote one user. "The funny part is that he started working when I was born and I think he enjoyed his corporate life and learnt the life lessons. It's okay," said another.

"Bro is literally living the movie life. Earn a shitload of money just to live a happy retirement life as a farmer. I literally hope I get to live like him," expressed a third user. "humble brag. He wants to let people know he has made it, and don't need to do paid work," commented another.

"i don't think you understand , most men dream of leaving their job and buying a piece of land for farming, but most are not able to attain this goal due to financial constraints, he is probably able to do it because of his high paying job for more than a decade," shared one user.

Meanwhile, Mr Yuan regularly takes to LinkedIn to share various posts, including videos of geese from his farm.