Man Changes His Gender To Female To Fight For Custody Of His Daughters: Report

A man in Ecuador named Rene Salinas Ramos has legally changed his gender to female to win a custody battle of his two young daughters in court. Ramos,47, is now listed as female on official documents in Ecuador but he still identifies as cisgender male in her everyday life, reported New York Post.

The dad made this desperate attempt due to the justice system in his country. According to media reports, Ecuadorian laws prefer mothers over fathers when it comes to the custody of children.

After Ramos legally changed his gender, he told local outlet La Voz del Tomebamba, "Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I'm only seen as a provider," he added, "What I have been looking for is to give the love and protection that a mother can give her children."

Ramos also claimed that his daughters are living in an abusive environment with their mother and he has not met his children in over five months. "The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I'm also a mom, that's how I consider myself," he told the local outlet.

He added, "I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother."

Although, his actions have infuriated trans people across the country. Earlier this week, the Ecuadorian Federation of LGBTI Organizations released a statement denouncing Ramos' "outlandish" actions.

The custody battle between the man and his ex-wife is ongoing.




