Man Arrested After Breaking Into Billie Eilish's Family Home In US

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's family childhood home was burglarized in Los Angeles on Thursday and police arrested a suspect, ABC 7 reported.

The house belongs to Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, parents of the Academy Award and Grammy winner. It is still unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time of the incident, according to the outlet.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a home in Highland Park after a report of a man jumping a fence to gain access to the property. The masked intruder was wearing all black and lurking around the backyard.

It was the house sitter who was not present at the location but received an alert on an electronic device showing the man on camera. The employee didn't recognise the person and quickly called the police, TMZ reported.

The cops responded to the scene and arrested the suspect. No injuries were reported in the incident. The LAPD robbery detectives are still investigating the case in order to determine if anything was stolen from the house.

As per Page Six, Billie Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas grew up in the LA home and their parents still own the two-bedroom property. The American singer previously revealed that she still lives at home with her parents, despite massing a net worth of $35 million. The home is reportedly worth an estimated $800,000.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Ms Eilish was forced to hire a security guard after her address leaked online and led to a group of fans showing up at her home. "It was really traumatizing," the singer told Rolling Stone at the time, adding "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house".