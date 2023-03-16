'Lucky My Uncle Is Alive': Jeremy Renner Shares Nephew's Touching Handwritten Note

Jeremy Renner shared his reaction to the note

Hawkeye actor, Jeremy Renner, who is recovering after a snow-plow accident shared a heartfelt note from his nephew Auggie.

The handwritten note read, "I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

The Hollywood actor shared his reaction to the note and wrote, "Love my little man. Bless you Auggie."

The 'Hawkeye' actor was seriously injured on January 1 when he was run over by his own snowplow at his Nevada home while helping a relative whose vehicle became stuck in the snow. He suffered from blunt chest trauma, as well as over 30 broken bones. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

The 55-year-old actor spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor will be seen alongside Jeremy Renner in the Disney+ reality series Rennervations.

Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He also stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown."



