Lost Sega Game With Michael Jackson's Footage Found In Car Boot Sale

Michael Jackson in the Sega game from 1993.

A lost Sega game featuring Michel Jackson has been found in a UK car boot sale. According to GamesRadar, a person was selling old stuff in the sale that belonged to a relative who had died. The relative happened to be a former employee of Sega Amusements Europe. A collector going through the items picked up a tape labelled "Sega AS-1 (Michael Jackson Vers)", without realising what it could contain, the outlet further said. The footage of the Pop icon has appeared on the internet and is gaining traction.

The tape was submitted to the Oxford Duplication Centre, which revealed that it is the entire recordings of Michael Jackson in a simulation game known as Scramble Training that was released in 1993.

The game was a mix between an on-rails arcade shooter and an interactive theme park ride, where Jackson appeared as a narrator.

Shortly after Scramble Training was released, first allegations of child abuse against Michael Jackson surfaced, according to Metro. Sega released the game worldwide, but cut all references to Jackson, making this tape a rarity.

It contains the full recording of Scramble Training footage, complete with English voiceover from Jackson and dubbed into Japanese.

The history between Michael Jackson and Sega has been well documented. The artist gave great performances in Moonwalker and Space Channel 5 games. There are also reports that Jackson composed music for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

This is the first known copy of the contents of the Scramble Training, and was sold at the car boot sale over the summer.