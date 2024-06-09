'Lose Weight, Get Bonus': Chinese Tech Company Offers Weight Loss Incentives

The program credits its success to the power of group dynamics.

Insta360, a tech company in Shenzhen, China, has gained recognition for its unique employee wellness program. The program incentivizes weight loss by offering nearly USD 140,000 in total bonuses.

Launched in early 2023, the program boasts impressive results. According to Jiupai News, over 150 employees collectively lost 800 kg and earned nearly USD 100,000 in rewards.

Structured like a weight-loss boot camp, the program lasts three months and enrols 30 employees per session, prioritizing those with obesity. As reported by the South China Morning Post, each session is split into three groups, with bonuses awarded based on average weekly weight loss within each group.

The program credits its success to the power of group dynamics. No participants gained weight during the camps, highlighting the added motivation it provides.

"Creating groups adds a moral dimension for employees," said Li, a staff member. "If you don't slim down, you affect not only your bonus but also that of your colleagues."

Li, who joined in November 2023, found the program appealing for both financial reasons and his health. He combined a controlled diet with daily exercise like running, swimming, and basketball, resulting in a 17.5 kg weight loss and a 7,410 yuan (US$1,000) reward.

The initiative received lots of praise on Chinese social media.

A user wrote, "What a fairy company it is. I wish I could work there."

Another user commented, "I would run 10 km every day and the company would soon be bankrupt with a staffer like me."