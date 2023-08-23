Lisa Hu, Woman Who Disappeared 8 Years Ago, Found Alive In US

The police closed the case after determining that there was no foul play involved

An Oakland woman who disappeared nearly eight years ago was found safe, the Oakland Police Department said on Sunday. The police took Lisa Hu, 31, off their missing persons list after she was confirmed to be safe, CBS News reported.

According to police, Ms Hu went missing on December 8, 2015, when she was in her early 20's. She was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street.

Lisa Hu was estranged from her mother at the time, but the mother-daughter duo recently reunited and Ms Hu reached out to Oakland Police to ask if her name could be removed from the list of missing people.

The police shut the case after determining that there was no foul play involved in her disappearance.

The police did not share where Hu was all these years. However, the police informed that she was not harmed or kept against her will.

Earlier, a 25-year-old man in Texas, who was found alive eight years after he was reported missing, was sexually abused by his mother for a year.

Rudy Farias disappeared in 2015 at the age of 17 while walking his two dogs. But activist Quanell X claimed on Wednesday that Mr Farias was never missing, and instead was actually trapped at home with his mother, who subjected him to twisted abuse and "made him play daddy". He made the claims at an impromptu press conference.