LinkedIn Launches Identity Verification Feature For Indian Users

Users need to click on Verify with Aadhaar to initiate the verification process.

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn, which has nearly a billion members around the globe using it to connect, seek employment, and share knowledge, has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blog post on Wednesday that the new identity verification feature, which is for our over 100 million members in India, will help build trust with your professional community.

"In India, the ID verification is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for government IDs in India, including Aadhaar. This verification is available for those with a valid Aadhaar number and an India phone number and will be shown on your LinkedIn profile," he wrote.

He said the company believes verification should be available to everyone on LinkedIn, which is why this feature will be available and free to all our eligible members in India. On LinkedIn, when you show that you're the real you, you'll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community.

A six-step tutorial on how to V.E.R.I.F.Y. a LinkedIn profile is also included in the blog post.

V: Visit the "About this profile" section on your LinkedIn profile and click on ‘Verify with Aadhaar' to initiate the verification process.

E: Enter your Aadhaar number on the Digilocker screen.

R: Receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

I: Instant verification by Hyperverge using DigiLocker If you don't have a DigiLocker account, you will be signed up for one automatically.

F: Complete a liveness check; take a selfie to do a face match with your Aadhaar photo.

Y: Click on "Yes, Share with LinkedIn" for the verification to be added to your LinkedIn profile.