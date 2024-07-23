Life Coach Says She Doesn't Date Indian Men For 3 Reasons, Sparks Debate

Her video has amassed 12,000 likes and 79,000 views on Instagram.

Everyone has certain likes, dislikes, and preferences when it comes to going on dates. A relationship and life coach recently said that she avoids dating Indian men. She posted a video in which she gave three justifications for her choice. Social media users have posted a variety of comments in response to the viral video. Some agreed with her while others called her statements "ridiculous."

Chetna Chakravarthy wrote on Instagram, "Confession time. The reason my single clients find love and can navigate the crazy world of dating is because I've been there, done that and my tools are tried and tested."

She said, "I don't date Indian men anymore, and here are my top reasons not to." Ms Chakravarthy said that Indian men have not been taught "how to have difficult conversations." "When they cannot argue a point, they become quiet and label the woman as strong-headed, argumentative and aggressive. Explaining the second reason, she said, "They do not understand romance," adding that romance is about "tiny gestures every single day" and not just about big gifts or grand gestures. Lastly, Ms Chakravarthy noted that men do not know how to care for a house. "It's about stepping up to take care of the home because you live in it too and not because you are doing a favour to your partner," she remarked in the clip.

The relationship coach said that the "opinions expressed on my account are solely mine" and are not the views of anyone else.

Since being shared, her video has amassed 12,000 likes and 79,000 views on the social media platform.

"Disagree .. I am married to an amazing indian man! Ummm could be gender difference to some points .. may be you are just talking about your bad experiences but you shouldn't label it as country!!" said a user.

Another added, "This isn't an Indian men issue. It's a gender issue."

A third said, "t. I want to share my perspective on it and hopefully, you can give your feedback as well. Here in India, neither parents nor schools teach young boys all the things you mentioned in the video. Most of the behavioral traits they learn come from hanging out with immature friends and consuming Bollywood films! The reason I'm well aware of the importance of these things is because my mother taught me at the right age and I read books on emotional intelligence, relationships, mindset, leadership, manners, and etiquette. All of these things play a huge role in a happy long lasting relationship!"

"You nailed it babes.... And yet. We do find some men raised well.. or who raised themselves into this consciousness that is mutually beneficial to each other," stated a person.

Another wrote, "They haven't realised that times have changed and women too."

"I strongly agree with reason 3," commented a user.