Leena Nagvanshi: 5 Points On Social Media Influencer

Ms Nagvanshi was very active on social media and had more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. Her short videos (or Reels) were very popular on the social media platform.

According to news agency ANI, she was pursuing her second-year BCom and lived in Kelo Vihar colony in Raigarh.

Days before her death, Ms Nagvanshi had shared a Reel on Christmas Day, which became quite popular. It showed her holding a baby dressed as Santa Claus.

She also ran a YouTube channel with the handle @RoyalLeena, which has 692 subscribers. The handle's About section shows that she started it in October 2016.