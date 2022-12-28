Leena Nagvanshi: 5 Points On Social Media Influencer

Leena Nagvanshi, a social media influencer, was found hanging at her home in Chhattisgarh. The police suspect this to be a case of death by suicide.

Here are five points on Leena Nagvanshi:

Here are five points on Leena Nagvanshi:

  1. Ms Nagvanshi was very active on social media and had more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. Her short videos (or Reels) were very popular on the social media platform.

  2. According to news agency ANI, she was pursuing her second-year BCom and lived in Kelo Vihar colony in Raigarh.

  3. Days before her death, Ms Nagvanshi had shared a Reel on Christmas Day, which became quite popular. It showed her holding a baby dressed as Santa Claus.

  4. She also ran a YouTube channel with the handle @RoyalLeena, which has 692 subscribers. The handle's About section shows that she started it in October 2016.

  5. According to police, Ms Nagvanshi's body was found hanging on the terrace of her house by her mother who had stepped out just a while ago.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



