Late Night Game Of Monopoly Turned Into Sword Fight In Europe

The pavement was covered in bloodstains and Monopoly cards.

Fights on playgrounds are a common sight that people have seen several times. This often occurs at local games too. Fighting among players also happens in indoor games. From chess to carrom, brief disputes are normal in daily life.

But in Brussels, Belgium, two late-night gamers who were playing the Monopoly board game got into a confrontation over a board game, which subsequently escalated into a sword fight.

According to The Metro, "a group of four people had been playing the popular board game on the pavement outside the home.But the group, consisting of a man and three women, woke up a family living inside. Holding a stick, the father stepped out of the building and asked the group of Monopoly players to leave."

"When things got heated between them, the father's son reportedly stepped outside wielding a Japanese samurai sword in a scabbard to 'defend him," the paper said. This ignited a scuffle between the father-son duo and the group, during which the sword's sheath was broken, exposing the blade."

'The player tried to grab the katana and removed the holster. The son tried to get it back. This led to both the son and one of the Monopoly players being injured, a police officer from the Brussels-Midi zone said, adding they had to be taken to the hospital.

However, the owner of the sword, the man's son, is currently in a life-threatening condition after the blade struck one of his arteries. The board game participant, who only sustained minor injuries, was released by Sunday evening.