Larry The Cat Completes 12 Years At 10 Downing Street: 'Outlasted 4 PMs'

Larry the Cat at 10 Downing Street in London.

Larry the Cat has completed 12 years as the Chief Mouser to the UK Cabinet Office, and shared some thoughts on Twitter on the life at 10 Downing Street in London. The cat said on Twitter that it has outlasted four UK Prime Ministers. Larry said that it has been in Downing Street longer than most and has seen it all over the years. The rescue cat from the Battersea Dogs & Cats home has been the Downing Street cat since 2011 when then Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha got him as a pet for their children.

"12 years ago today I was appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office and moved into Downing Street. I've already outlasted four Prime Ministers and have been in charge here longer than Thatcher, Blair, Churchill and Disraeli," Larry the Cat said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It has been liked viewed more than three million times and liked by over 86,000 users.

"Congratulations and Thank You, dear Larry! Britain needs you," one user commented on the post. "Happy anniversary Larry," said another.

"It's time you received the highest honour for your service. Let's be completely honest, the majority of the press outside no 10, are only there to see you, and the only photo opportunities visitors want, is to be photographed with you. Lord Larry is should be," a third user tweeted.

In another post shared on his Twitter handle hours later, Larry said "it has been a pleasure" to serve the people of the UK.

In its tenure at 10 Downing Street, the feline has served as many as five Prime Ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak.

In November, the cat answered the questions asked by his admirers. Larry clarified that it is not Rishi Sunak's cat. In another tweet, the cat quipped, "I live here permanently, politicians are temporary residents". He further said, "Some of them are very temporary".