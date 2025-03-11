Lamborghini Launches Limited-Edition, Luxury Baby Stroller Priced At Rs 4.3 Lakh

Carmaker Automobili Lamborghini and Silver Cross, a renowned British nursery brand, have joined forces to create a luxurious baby stroller priced at $5,000. The stroller, called Reef AL Arancio, is limited to just 500 units worldwide and features an all-terrain design with full suspension wheels and a brake pedal inspired by supercars.

The luxury stroller includes "high-performance" suede with Italian leather accents that "flashes Automobili Lamborghini's signature orange hue that illuminates the stroller's sleek black fabrics." Additionally, the stroller comes with a comprehensive range of accessories, including a carrycot, pushchair seat, footmuff, car seat adaptors, sun sail, mosquito net, and two rain covers, ensuring that parents are equipped for any situation.

Lamborghini badging uses the Italian company's script wordmark, and its bull-and-shield logo is incorporated throughout. The finished product is designed "to mirror the intricacy and faceted nature of the vehicles," Silver Cross said.

As Phil Taylor, Silver Cross design director, said in a press release: "Taking design inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini brand pillars, brave, unexpected and authentic, this exclusive collaboration showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation of the Silver Cross team, highlighting our attention to detail and commitment to excellence in every aspect of the design process."

The Reef AL Arancio can be purchased online or in-store exclusively at Harrods in the UK.

Notably, the luxury baby gear market has seen a significant surge in recent years, driven by changing demographics. With declining fertility rates and older first-time mothers, parents are now more likely to invest in high-end products like smart cribs, electronic bottle warmers, and premium strollers. Having fewer children at an older age means parents have more disposable income to splurge on their kids, leading some to shell out top dollar for exclusive items.