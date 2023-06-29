Labrador Puppy's Head Gets Stuck In Wall, Firefighters Rescue It

The puppy became wedged after sticking her head into a wall.

A four-month-old Lebrador dog was rescued by British firefighters after getting its head caught in a wall. The name of the adventurous puppy is Teale, who got stuck in an extractor vent for a tumble dryer in Longtown, Carlisle.

Firefighters were able to rescue the four-month-old puppy after the dog's owners summoned emergency services to free it.

Giving details about the incident, the Carlisle East Fire Station stated in a Facebook post, "At 16.15 p.m., Carlisle East was mobilised to a property in Longtown to reports of a young dog with its head stuck in a wall."

"In attendance, the crew were greeted by a mischievous 4-month-old labrador puppy called Teale, who had found herself in a predicament by getting her head stuck in an extractor vent for a tumble dryer and was feeling very sorry for herself."

"Fortunately, crews managed to remove Teale with minimal fuss using small tools, and she was no worse for wear for her ordeal. She was very appreciative, and she rewarded the crew with lots of cuddles and licks!"