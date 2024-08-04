'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Says Sex Video Row Hurt Business, Wasn't A Stunt

The Kulhad Pizza couple addressed the rumours and allegations

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, the owners of Punjab's beloved 'Kulhad Pizza' joint, have broken their silence on the leaked video controversy that shook their lives last year. In a heartfelt conversation on the "Talks with Namit" podcast, the couple addressed the rumours and allegations surrounding the incident.

The Jalandhar-based couple shot to fame in 2022 after a video showcasing their pizza-selling skills went viral. However, their newfound fame came at a steep price when a video of the couple in a compromising position was leaked online shortly after they welcomed their first child last year.

Mr Arora revealed that the incident's aftermath was incredibly tough on the couple. His wife, Gurpreet, was severely affected, confining herself to their room for an entire day and losing her appetite. "We had to force her to eat," Mr Arora shared, adding that some days she only managed to consume a single chapati.

They had plans to expand their food business, all of which got derailed as a result of the video. "At that time, we were just praying for the bad times to pass," Mr Arora said in the podcast.

The couple vehemently denied claims that the leaked video was a publicity stunt to boost their restaurant's popularity. "We had fame earlier as well," said Ms Gurpreet, her voice trembling. "We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier."

"Only 10%," she repeated. "Which person will do this to themselves?"

Watch the full interview here:

Last month, the couple alleged that their newly purchased car was vandalised with bricks by people. In a post on Instagram, Mr Arora accused people of being "jealous" of his "hard work".

The video showed the car's shattered windows, with a brick lying nearby. The caption, written in Punjabi, asked, "What is this #System? I don't understand. Are we safe here?"