Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Angry Post After Video Shows Trash On Bengaluru Roads: ''Disgusting Sight''

The Biocon boss asked the Bengaluru civic body department to clear up the "ugly mess".

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday called out Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not clearing trash from the streets of Bengaluru. Ms Mazumdar-Shaw's sharp comments came in response to a video shared on X that showed a long stretch of the Outer Ring Road lined with garbage. Calling the sight ''disgusting'', the Biocon boss asked the Bengaluru civic body department to swiftly clear up the "ugly mess".

''Disgusting sight. @BBMPSWMSplComm needs to act swiftly to clean up this ugly mess,'' she wrote on X while quite-tweeting the original video.

Watch the video here:

Disgusting sight. @BBMPSWMSplComm needs to act swiftly to clean up this ugly mess. https://t.co/KxfeTeY1Hk — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 14, 2024

The video is now going viral with many X users calling for immediate action. Several people slammed the authorities and said that such a sight is ''unfortunately common'' in other cities too. However, some said that citizens also should have basic civic sense and should try to keep the streets clean.

One user wrote, ''Yes this is next to the same road.. even more shameful is most of the expats, consulates, ministers, even BBMP top officers stay in this locality and they take this route everyday! We are not only letting our city down we are also letting our nation down by displaying such filthy habits.''

Another commented, ''This is the tragic scenario in every tier 1 and tier 2 cities. There are NO public trash bins, so people will throw the garbage wherever they feel like. Unless civic bodies install, insist on using, and maintain the #publictrashbins this will continue.''

A third said, ''Every area in Bengaluru has Roads like these. First, people need to be educated and punished too !!''

A fourth added, ''Hi Maam - It has been similar in few areas now. I have observed people dumping waste near metro stations, dividers and this happens during night. We need to penalize the offenders heavily along with cctv cameras to identify who repeatedly dump in these places.''