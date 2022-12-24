King Charles III Announces New Titles For The Royal Family

'Trooping the Colour' parade will be held on June next year.

King Charles III has been making changes in the roles of the Royal family members. Buckingham Palace announced that Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton along with Queen Consort Camilla have received new titles from the King, according to a report in Sky News.

Prince William has been appointed Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a prestigious position previously held by King Charles for 47 years. Princess Kate will take over her husband's former position as Colonel of the Irish Guards, which he held for a decade.

The position of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which was notably removed from Prince Andrew due to his controversial association with convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, has been given to King's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, Sky News said.

The existing Colonelcies of the other Regiments within the Household Division will remain unchanged, according to the palace.

It was also noted that London will host the 'Trooping the Colour' parade in honour of the first public celebration of the new monarch's birthday on June 17, 2023. Although the King was born in November, the procession will be held next year in June, weeks after his coronation ceremony on May 6, in order to take full advantage of the British summer. The monarch appears to have followed in his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps by deciding to do so.

Every year, over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in a spectacular display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to commemorate the occasion, the outlet further said. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.