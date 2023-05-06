In Pics: King Charles' Grandchildren Steal Show At Coronation Ceremony

King Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom.

It is King Charles III's big day today, but the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton managed to steal the show on Saturday at the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis, who recently turned 5, arrived with his parents and his elder sister, Princess Charlotte, as they made their way to King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation ceremony.

Prince George, 9, on the other hand, was given the special task of being one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour, having held onto his red robe as the monarch walked into the church.

During the event, Prince Louis sat between his mother, Kate Middleton, and his sister. One image showed the little one yawning during the ceremony, and pointing out something he apparently found interesting to his sister.

Prince George was not seated with his family during the ceremony, as he snagged the role as one of Charles' four Pages of Honour.

Meanwhile, coming back to the ceremony, around 2,300 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, are attending the event, which is the religious confirmation of Charles's accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. The coronation is the first since 1953 and the first of a king since 1937. It is only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

During the ceremony, Rishi Sunak read from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation in keeping with the tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at state occasions. As one of the newer elements, the 74-year-old monarch also prayed aloud using words specially written for the occasion that reflect the"duty and privilege of the Sovereign to serve all communities".