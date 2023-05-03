King Charles' Coronation: 10 Interesting Facts About Its History

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, 2023, in Westminster Abbey, with the Queen Consort being crowned beside him. Since 1601, there has only been one coronation in the month of May—so far...
Here are ten interesting facts about the history of coronations in Britain, as per the official website of the Royal Family:
- The former Prince Charles became heir apparent (next in line to the throne) at the age of three years old in 1952, and went onto become the longest serving Prince of Wales in 2017. His Majesty was the first heir to see his mother crowned as Sovereign.
- The King, as Prince of Wales, was given the title, 'Keeper of the Cows', by the Masai in Tanzania in 2011 to recognise his work as a farmer.
- Westminster Abbey has been the setting for every Coronation since 1066. Before the Abbey was built, Coronations were carried out wherever was convenient, taking place in Bath, Oxford and Canterbury.
- For hundreds of years, the monarch stayed at the Tower of London two nights before the coronation. The day before the coronation, the monarch then processed through London to Westminster. This last happened in 1661 with Charles II.
- For the first time since 1937, the coronation of King Charles III will include the crowing of a Queen Consort. Queen Elizabeth, wife of King George VI, was the last Queen Consort to be crowned.
- Also known as 'The Wedding Ring of England', the Sovereign's Ring has featured in every coronation since King William IV in 1831, when it was made. At the coronation of Queen Victoria, her fingers were so small that the ring could not be reduced far enough in size and an alternative was created.
- The original 14th century order of service, Liber Regalis, was written in Latin and descends directly from that of King Edgar at Bath in 973 CE. The Liber Regalis has provided the basis for every Coronation since. The Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath are the only aspects of the ceremony that are required by law.
- The first photograph of a coronation was taken during that of George V in the early 20th century by Sir Benjamin Stone, an MP and amateur photographer. In May 1937, the BBC was allowed to broadcast George VI's coronation service on the radio.
- More than 6,000 men and women of the UK's Armed Forces - and nearly 400 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries - will take part in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
- Coronation Chicken was invented for the guests who were to be entertained, following Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation. The food had to be prepared in advance, and Florist Constance Spry proposed a recipe of cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs. Constance Spry's recipe won the approval of the Minister of Works and has since been known as Coronation Chicken.