The vestments will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation on May 6.

King Charles has quietly assimilated into his new role after waiting longer than any other British heir to become monarch at a time when family strife and some fundamental faults in the British Royal family are still present.

The 74-year-old Charles, who will be formally crowned on Saturday, was the oldest sovereign to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years when he succeeded his hugely popular mother, Queen Elizabeth, after her death last September. She had reigned for 70 years.

According to The Metro, Britain's new king will don heavy layers of golden robes at the exact moment he formally assumes the throne. During the "investiture"-the portion of the coronation service in which the crowning takes place-King Charles III will wear a gold-sleeved coat known as the Supertunica, weighing around 2 kilogramme.

The Coronation Gauntlet glove and Sword Belt, which forms part of the Coronation Vestments are displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 26, 2023.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will place the 2.23 kilogramme St. Edward's Crown on the new King's head, but before this, the monarch will also be wearing a floor-length, three to four kilogramme garment called the Imperial Mantle.

Caroline de Guitaut, deputy surveyor of the King's Works of Art for the Royal Collection Trust, adjusts the Imperial Mantle.

The Supertunica, also known as the Close Pall of Cloth of Gold, is made of silk thread wrapped in thin pieces of gold. It was created for Charles' great-grandfather, George V, in 1911 and was also worn by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her coronation in 1953.

The Imperial Mantle, or Robe Royal, meanwhile, is adorned with stylized arabesques and floral patterns, and was crafted for King George IV in 1921.