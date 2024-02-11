Kindergarten Teacher Surprises Students By Having Wedding At School In US

Their second wedding took place on February 2nd.

A Kindergarten teacher in Minnesota decided to get married in front of her students, and staff. The students at Good Shepherd Catholic School were the special guest of honour at their teacher's wedding. Catie Zwier, a kindergarten teacher, exchanged vows with her husband Kevin at a school Mass last Thursday, just one day before their official ceremony with loved ones.

Mrs Zwier wanted to share the special event with her second family- the students and staff of her school where she has been teaching for the last nine years, ABC News reported. Mrs Zwier revealed that the idea had been in preparation for months, and she had discreetly kept it from the majority of her students, except for the scripture readers and designated flower girls.

"I had a teacher growing up. I wasn't in her class at the time, but she had her class sing at her wedding and I always thought that was the coolest thing. And I'm like, 'someday when I get married, my class is going to sing at my wedding,'" she told CBS News. "Well, we did it a little bit bigger than that and surprised the whole school. It was awesome."

Upon sharing her idea with the school staff and the parish priest, they wholeheartedly embraced it. Mrs Zwier expressed how it surpassed all expectations, and she cherished witnessing the joy and excitement among the students. Good Shepherd accommodates students from preschool through sixth grade.

Zac Jacob, who had been in Zwier's class when she was known as Miss Corken and is currently in sixth grade, expressed his astonishment when the priest declared that the usual service would transform into Zwier's wedding Mass.

"It was insane - I knew it was a celebration but I didn't know they were getting married in the middle of the day," he said.

Following the conclusion of the wedding ceremony, students and staff gathered along the hallway, enthusiastically waving pom-poms to bid farewell to the newlywed couple. Their second wedding took place on February 2nd.

"We thought it was a cool idea. We thought it was going to be special. But just seeing the outpouring of love - we feel like we've just been floating ever since," Mrs Zwier told the media outlet.