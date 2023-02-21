Kate Middleton Wore Rs 1,800 Zara Earrings To BAFTAs Red Carpet, Pic Goes Viral

The Princess wore the same dress to the BAFTAs in 2019 (Picture credit: AFP)

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Kate Middleton turned heads on the red carpet in her upcycled Alexander McQueen gown. The luminous and radiant Princess added the extra glam by wearing a pair of opera gloves and dramatic Rs 1790 earrings from Zara.

The Zara website has described them as "Cascading Floral Earrings." Floral-shaped metal dangle earrings come with rhinestone applique. On the Zara UK website, the earrings were listed as out of stock.

The Princess wore the same dress to the BAFTAs in 2019 but updated its style.

Check out the pictures:

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance at the BAFTAs mark the first time in three years the royals have attended the awards. According to a CNN report, the Princess was one of several stars opting for a black and white palette on a night that included a tribute to William's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, who is the president of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010 opted for a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and shoes.

According to a report by The Independent, the British royal's surprisingly affordable Zara earrings saw a huge spike in interest after her BAFTAs appearance. After it sold out from Zara, it appeared on E-bay with a huge markup to try and make a quick buck.