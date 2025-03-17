Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Feud Over New Song Involving Daughter North And Sean "Diddy" Combs

Rapper Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian got into a heated argument over a song allegedly featuring their daughter, North West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his son Christian 'King' Combs, Page Six reported.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared a new track titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. However, Kim Kardashian reportedly attempted to block its release through legal action.

In a since-deleted tweet, Ye posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a recent text exchange with Kardashian. According to TMZ, the rapper was furious over the SKIMS founder trademarking their daughter's name and told her, "I'm never speaking with you again."

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Kardashian had sent legal paperwork to the Yeezy designer, 47, demanding a cease and desist. She also reportedly arranged an emergency mediation with a judge and mediator, though Ye did not attend. Despite this, he allegedly assured her he wouldn't release the song.

Insiders say Kardashian, 44, is determined to keep her daughter out of Ye's controversies and legal battles, fearing North's name could become entangled in the fallout.

Ye has also been vocal about Diddy's ongoing legal troubles, recently taking to X to call for the Bad Boy Records founder's release.

"FREE PUFF," he wrote in all caps, followed by a strong critique of celebrities staying silent on the matter:

"ALL THESE CELEBRITY N--S AND BITCHES IS P-Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S-T."

He later posted a clip to Instagram showing a FaceTime call with Diddy's son Christian, 26, who appeared to be smiling and speaking with Ye, though his voice was not audible.

"... FOR EVERY SON WHOSE DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE [sic] OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLE'S JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME," he captioned the video.

"LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES."

Ye also followed Diddy's Instagram account, as well as those of Christian and Diddy's other son, Justin "Prince" Dior Combs-and, as of now, continues to do so.