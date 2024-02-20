Kagney Linn Karter: All About Adult Film Star Who Died By Suicide

A GoFundMe describes Ms Karter as a "beautiful soul" who was "loved by many."

Kagney Linn Karter, a US-born adult star died by suicide at the age of 36 in Ohio, as per a report in the New York Post. A GoFundMe describes her as a "beautiful soul" who was "loved by many." The page has been set up to cover her funeral expenses.

Ms Karter was born on March 28, 1987, and grew up in Pennsylvania. In school, she ran track and participated in speeches and debates. She was also a cheerleader. The adult star wanted to be "in mainstream acting and have a singing career". Later, she worked as a hostess at a Mexican restaurant before starting out in the adult entertainment industry as an erotic dancer, according to IMDb.

As per the outlet, she moved to California to pursue acting and singing. She "got a few modelling jobs here and there but without a little bit of guidance it kind of fell to the side." The adult star started performing in the movies in 2008 and was also on the covers of various magazines. She won AVN and several other awards that are common in the adult film industry.

A few days before her death, the 36-year-old shared a picture of herself on Instagram which turned out to be her last ever post. Ms Karter wrote, "Hi from Florida," as she posed in a pink swimsuit, near the sea with waves around her ankles. The woman used to often post clips of herself performing on poles, highlighting the dance form.

The GoFundMe page, set up by two women, remembered Ms Karter as a person who wore many hats. "She was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter, and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

It also noted that "despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." "As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community that cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could."