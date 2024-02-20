Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter, 36, Dies By Suicide

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter, according to friends, struggled with mental health.

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter died last week in Ohio, according to a report by TMZ. She was 36. Her death has been ruled to be a suicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office received her body on Thursday from an address in the city of Parma.

A police department representative for the city told TMZthat it appears Kagney died by suicide.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Kagney's funeral expenses. The page describes her as a "beautiful soul" who was "loved by many."

The two women behind GoFundMepage say they're fitness studio owners, ones that Kagney would apparently frequent in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, and they say she had started one of her own as well in Akron, noting it was the first pole studio of its kind around there.

The GoFundMe page remembered Kagney as a woman who wore many hats. "She was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter, and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

"She wasn't intimidated or anxious. The fact that she was the new kid on the block didn't bother her in the least. She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been apart of the studio, from the very beginning."

But the fundraising page also noted that "despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."

"As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community that cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could."

The GoFundMe page, set up by her former trainers, confirmed Kagney died by suicide.

Kagney entered the adult film industry in the mid-2000s but returned to Ohio in recent times, establishing a pole fitness studio.

Throughout her career, Karter achieved several awards and received numerous AVN award nominations, as outlined in her IMDb profile.