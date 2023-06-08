Justin Bieber's Father Posts Offensive Pride Post, Apologies Later

Jeremy Bieber attracted a wave of backlash on Twitter.

Jeremy Bieber, the father of Justin Bieber, who sparked fan outrage with an offensive message about Pride Month, has apologised for sharing a series of offensive posts.

The Independent reported that the 29-year-old singer's father took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 7, to share his thoughts about the ongoing Pride Month celebrations happening throughout June. Jeremy, who shares eldest son Justin with ex-Pattie Mallette, posted a meme featuring the Pride flag with the test: "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

Numerous Justin Bieber supporters immediately called out Jeremy for the offensive content because it appeared that the author assumed LGBTQ+ individuals couldn't have children.

However, after receiving a lot of criticism for his inflammatory social media post, Jeremy took down the meme and made a brief apology, saying that he didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," he tweeted.

Despite deleting the meme, Jeremy's tweet about celebrating "families" is still available and has received a lot of negative feedback from followers.

A fan tweeted in response, "This is sadly the tweet that reminded me that I'm still following Justin Bieber's dad."