'Just Gorgeous': Group Of Rare White Kangaroos Spotted In Australia

The group was spotted in the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary and Secret Gardens.

Australia takes great pride in its kangaroos and lush wildlife, which flourishes due to the country's protection laws. Now, the Australians have discovered something that will increase their sense of pride in their wilderness areas.

Social media users have been taken by surprise with pictures that have gone viral, which show a group of a rare breed of kangaroos seen in Australia. Since white kangaroo sightings are very rare, numerous photos of them have gone viral on Facebook, which has grabbed the attention of many animal lovers.

The Panorama Garden Estate posted images of the white kangaroos to their Facebook page, where they quickly received hundreds of likes.

The location where the white kangaroos were found was in the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia's Mornington Peninsula.

According to mammologist Mark Eldridge, the chances of producing a white kangaroo are one in every 50,000 to 100,000 animals, as reported in The New York Post.

Happy animal enthusiasts and social media users commented on the rare pictures, but some of them expressed concern because the location of the animals had been revealed.

"Now that you've posted their picture and location, please keep an extra eye out because shooters love to kill exotics as trophies. Better still, please take these pictures down to keep them safe," wrote one user.



"So many white ones, just gorgeous.Would love to see them one day," commented another user.