Judge Shocked As Man With Suspended Driving License Appears Virtually While Driving

A judge in Michigan, United States, was shocked after a man with a suspended license attended a virtual court hearing via Zoom while driving his car, as per a report in People Magazine. The video of the incident was shared by Hon J Cedric Simpson's Live Feed on YouTube and is going viral online.

On May 15, Corey Harris' public defender entered the courtroom and declared that he "should be present via Zoom" for the hearing in Ann Arbour, Michigan. However, when the man joined the call, it was evident he was in a moving car. Mr Harris was using one hand to hold the phone while the other was to drive his vehicle.

Shocked by the same, District Judge Cedric Simpson asked Mr Harris if he was driving. To this, he said, "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office, actually. So just give me one second. I'm parking right now."

However, Mr Harris did not notice Judge Simpson's confused and stunned expressions since he was busy parking. A few seconds later, the judge asks Mr Harris if he is stationary. The defendant said, "I'm pulling in right now at this second. Yes, I am."

The judge then asks the lawyer for Mr Harris for clarification. She requested an adjournment of up to four weeks. Judge Simpson said, "Ok, so maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while licence suspended (case)...and he was just driving, and he didn't have a licence."

The hearing turned silent as it appeared that none of the Zoom participants knew how to react. The judge continued, "I don't even know why he would do that." He then revoked Mr Harris' bond.

"Defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond," he added.

According to court documents, Mr Harris was charged of driving with a suspended licence back in October 2023.