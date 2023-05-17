Johnny Depp Gets Emotional As His Film Receives Standing Ovation At Cannes

Johnny Depp held back tears as audience applauded his portrayal as King Louis XV.

Cannes 2023 opened with the premiere of Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maiwenn, in which the actor plays French King Louis XV. It is being touted as Mr Depp's 'comeback' film after last year's high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Variety, the actor, who hasn't been seen in public much after his victory in the trial, received an enthusiastic seven-minute standing ovation on Tuesday night after the film's careening. Several clips showing Mr Depp getting emotional have gone viral on social media.

It shows the actor holding back tears as the audience applauds his portrayal as King Louis XV.

Watch the video:

Johnny Depp went through so much and look at him coming back stronger than ever. Jeanne Du Barry receiving a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival today. Johnny, we all are so beyond proud of youpic.twitter.com/Mj8RSVqjXf — Beb (@BowerxDepp) May 17, 2023

Maiwenn, the film's director and star, burst into tears when she briefly took the stage. "I want to share this moment with my lover, producer, and Le Pacte," she said. "It was a challenging production to fund... and I'd like to share this moment with my entire crew throughout the theatre."

Mr Depp arrived in Cannes to the cheers of thousands of admirers, who held placards outside the Palais praising their favourite actor. Many people were able to speak with Mr Depp, who managed the fan queue outside for five minutes before walking the carpet.

Jeanne du Barry is about the 18th-century monarch who fell in love with a prostitute. Mr Depp's dialogues in the film have been kept to short phrases that help disguise his American accent.

The actor's career has suffered a setback after the defamation trial. He was axed from Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts following Ms Heard's abuse allegations, but he is a long way from being "cancelled".

Mr Depp has, however, secured a record $20 million deal to remain the face of Dior fragrance, according to Variety.

The 76th edition of the Cannes festival, which runs until May 27, includes a slew of hot-ticket premieres, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final outing for Harrison Ford as the whip-cracking archaeologist.