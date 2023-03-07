Joe Biden Stumbles On Air Force One Steps, Second Incident In 2 Weeks

Joe Biden was in Alabama to commemorate the brutal suppression 58 years ago of a civil rights march.

US President Joe Biden stumbled on the steps of Air Force One while getting back from Selma, Alabama, for the second time in two weeks after commemorating the brutal suppression 58 years ago of a civil rights march (known as Bloody Sunday). This was the second time in two weeks when Mr Biden nearly fell while climbing the stairs of the plane. His last stumble came on February 22 when he climbed the stairs of the plane while leaving Poland.

TrumpWarRoomさんからRT: WATCH: Joe Biden stumbles up the Air Force One stairs for the second time in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/Wqt2zgp4C3 03月07日8時07分台のニュースでした — hagiwararyu (@hagiwararyu11) March 6, 2023

In May last year, the 80-year-old lost but quickly regained his balance by grabbing the handrail while boarding the presidential airplane at Andrews Air Force Base before a trip to Illinois.

A similar incident was reported a month later when he stumbled ahead of a flight to Los Angeles.

In Selma, the US President stressed the importance of knowing the whole of US history, both "good" and "bad" while commemorating Bloody Sunday.

"History matters," the President said during a speech at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where a march of hundreds of peaceful activists was violently suppressed by police on March 7, 1965.

"No matter how hard some people try, we can't just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. We should learn everything. The good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation, and everyone should know the truth of Selma," he added.

His fumbles, gaffes and missteps have made Mr Biden an easy target for the Republicans who demand is ouster claiming he is not physically and mentally fit.

The President has yet to announce his 2024 presidential campaign, but first lady Jill Biden said in February that her husband is "not done" and will kick off his candidacy in the coming months.