Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew When He Was Crushed By Snowplow: Report

Mr Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks.

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed earlier this month. Mr Renner was severely injured and broke 30 bones when his own snow plow ran him over at his Nevada home on New Year's Day. The 'Avengers' star was released from the hospital last week after spending more than two weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by CNN, Mr Renner was hurt when he tried to save his adult nephew from being crushed by a seven-ton PistenBully snowcat. The 52-year-old was using the snowplow to pull his nephew's car out from heavy snow at his Nevada home. When the vehicle, which runs on a track, began "sliding sideways," Mr Renner exited the snowplow without initiating the parking brake, officials said.

"He (Mr Renner) feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully," the report read as per the outlet.

"Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," the officials explained.

Also Read | Doja Cat Wears Moustache And Beard Made Of Fake Eyelashes At Paris Fashion Week

Further, the report noted that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat's cab was not functioning, and "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident". It said that Mr Renner's nephew was able to help the actor until help arrived. "He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene," the report stated.

The 'Hawkeye' star was airlifted to the hospital, where underwent at least two surgeries. He broke more than 30 bones in the incident, he said. Last week, Mr Renner even posted a photo on Instagram.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I .... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all," he wrote in the caption of the post.