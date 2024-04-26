Jeff Bezos Uses 'Mind Wandering' To Boost Productivity. Here's What It Is

Jeff Bezos explained how mind wandering boosts productivity.

Do you ever find your thoughts drifting off to distant lands when you are supposed to be focused on a task? Well, if that happens with you, you're experiencing the phenomenon known as mind wandering, and it's not just a distraction - it's your brain's way of unleashing its creative potential. This is something that one of the world's richest men Jeff Bezos also follows, according to CNBC. The Amazon founder said during a podcast that mind wandering gives himself and his teams ample time for creative thinking, unlike time blocking that involves setting strict time blocks for all his meetings and engagements.

"I don't keep to a strict schedule. My meetings often go longer than I plan for them to, because I believe in mind wandering," he said at the 'Lex Fridman Podcast'.

The Blue Origin founder said he gives his team members time to bounce ideas off each other - a process he called a "messy meeting".

"When I sit down in a meeting, I don't know how long the meeting is going to take if we're trying to solve a problem. The reality is we may have to wander for a long time... I think there's certainly nothing more fun than sitting at a whiteboard with a group of smart people and spit-balling and coming up with new ideas and objections to those ideas, and then solutions to the objections and going back and forth," said Mr Bezos.

The billionaire said most people think wandering is inefficient, but studies have shown that a divergent mind can actually boost a person's productivity.

Researchers say when your mind wanders, it explores new ideas, connections and possibilities that you may not have considered otherwise. This free-flowing mental state leads to breakthroughs in problem-solving and innovation.

Mind wandering also provides a much-needed escape from the stresses of everyday life. Whether you're daydreaming about your next vacation or pondering the mysteries of the universe, allowing your mind to wander can be incredibly therapeutic, promoting relaxation and mental well-being.

Mr Bezos analyses the idea that first appears in his mind. After initial scrutiny, he presents them to others, the billionaire said during the podcast.

"I will often say, 'Look, it is going to be really easy for you to find objections to this idea, but work with me'. Because it's really easy to kill new ideas in the beginning. So, you need to forewarn people and say, 'I know it's going to take a lot of work to get this to a fully formed idea. Let's get started on that. It'll be fun'," said Mr Bezos.