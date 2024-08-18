Japanese Man Who Lost His Wife In 2011 Tsunami Still Searches For Her

Takamatsu's search has been a relentless endeavour

A Japanese man, Yasuo Takamatsu, has been on an unwavering quest for his wife, Yuko, who was lost in the devastating 2011 tsunami. Driven by a desire to perform the last rites properly, Takamatsu has spent over a decade diving in the murky waters of Fukushima, searching for her remains, the Metro reported.

The tsunami, one of the deadliest in history, claimed nearly 20,000 lives and left thousands missing. Yuko, who worked at a nearby bank, was swept away by the towering waves.

Takamatsu's search has been a relentless endeavour. With the help of a volunteer, Masayoshi Takahashi, Takamatsu learned how to dive. He picked Mr Takahashi because he felt that he would be able to assist him in beginning the search since he had previously cleaned up tsunami debris underwater. The two have been searching for the debris of Yuko despite facing immense challenges, including frigid waters and limited visibility. Mr Takamatsu remains determined.

Yuko left two messages for her husband on her phone: one that was not sent and another that was her final message. Her last text read, "Are you okay? I want to go home."

In her unsent message, she had tried to convey the severity of the tsunami, writing, "The tsunami is disastrous."

In an interview with the New York Times, Yasuo shared, "I anticipated it would be difficult, and it has been, but it's the only thing I can do."

He added, "I have no choice but to keep searching for her. I feel closest to her when I'm at sea."



