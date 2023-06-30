Japan Sends A Man To The G7 Conference On Women's Empowerment

Participants of G7 Ministerial Meeting on Gender Equality.

The G7 gender equality ministers met in Nikko, Japan, on June 24 and 25, pledging to support women executives and "expand and support" the representation of women in managerial roles, as pledged by the Group of Seven ministers for gender equality. However, one unusual participant caught the attention of people all across the world. Political figure Masanobu Ogura of Japan attended this convention to represent his country.

According to a Japanese News paper, Shimotsuke Shimbun, "Ogura, a Cabinet minister, was asked how he felt about being the sole male delegate, and he said that there is still a need for men to lead with a strong passion for gender equality."

"We will continue to work to promote the active participation of women in cooperation with other countries." I will aim for gender equality with all my heart," he renewed his determination.

According to Time Magazine, the summit in Nikko came only days after the World Economic Forum released its latest annual Global Gender Gap Index, which assesses the state of gender parity across four key metrics: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

Japan, at 125th out of 146 countries in the index, ranks the lowest among the G7 states, which also include Germany (6th), the UK (15th), France (40th), the US (43rd), and Italy (79th).