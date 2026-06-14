Japan is bracing for an unprecedented summer heatwave as global temperatures continue to break records. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the Japan Meteorological Agency has officially introduced a new weather term called "kokushobi" to describe days when temperatures breach the 40 degrees Celsius mark. The term translates to "cruelly hot" and highlights the growing threat of climate change.

Experts predict that temperatures in 2026 will remain well above normal averages across the globe. According to data shared by the World Economic Forum, the three hottest years ever recorded happened between 2023 and 2025, marking the first time global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To battle the crisis, the Japanese government and local authorities are launching major relief measures. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has assured citizens that the country has secured enough electricity to meet peak summer demand. In a major relief move, Tokyo is waiving water charges for nearly eight million households for four months. This policy aims to reduce financial stress and encourage residents to use air conditioning without worrying about rising bills.

Furthermore, the state is actively promoting heat acclimatization, which helps the human body gradually adapt to hot weather through light exercise and warm baths before summer peaks. Businesses are also stepping up after workplace heatstroke prevention guidelines became mandatory. Corporate giants are launching electrolyte drinks, cooling spots, and safety seminars to protect outdoor workers.

As noted by the World Economic Forum, these public and private sector collaborations offer a crucial survival model for other nations facing a hotter future.