James Cameron Admits That 'Jack Might Have Lived' In Titanic

"Jack might have lived, but there's a lot of variables," said Mr Cameron.

Director James Cameron of Titanic has acknowledged that the character of Jack Dawson, essayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, might have been able to survive the shipwreck in the famous Oscar winning movie 'Titanic'. This comes after 25 years of denial, numerous fan debates and a few scientific re-enactments.

Ahead of the film's February 10 theatrical re-release, the 68-year-old filmmaker put the speculation to rest in upcoming National Geographic documentary 'Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron'. The director conducted trials simulating the experiences that lovers Jack and Rose had the night the Titanic fell, as well as possible solutions they could have tried. He worked with a group of scientists and two stunt actors for the same.

In the teaser, Mr Cameron says, "We'll find out once and for all whether Jack could've survived the sinking of Titanic."

In the first scenario, Jack saves Rose from being pulled under by another passenger, who used her as a floatation device. In another, the duo submerges themselves in water that is below freezing temperature.

The team then positions both actors on the raft such that their upper bodies are lifted out of the water, improving their chances of survival. It is to be noted that the man, who was portraying Jack, in this scenario immediately started shaking and shivering once he sat on the raft.

Mr Cameron's conclusion is now visible in a new video that was aired on Good Morning America. It appears that Jack would have had a much better chance of survival if the couple had both utilised the door to keep simply their upper bodies out of the water and if Rose had given him her life jacket which would help keep him warm.

"Jack might have lived, but there's a lot of variables," said Mr Cameron in the video. "I think his thought process was, 'I'm not gonna do one thing that jeopardises her. And that's 100 percent in character," he further in the video posted on YouTube.